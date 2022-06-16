Delray Beach man uses chess to bring families together

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — With Father’s Day fast approaching, a Delray Beach man is using a simple board game to create stronger ties between dads and their kids.

Seventy-two years on earth, James McCray has learned a thing or two about life and about playing chess.

"Chess is like a life skill," he said.

McCray is the founder of James Chess Club. Over the years, he's learned that chess is a fun thing to teach kids and adults of all ages right here in Delray Beach.

"I wanted to learn how to give back to my neighborhood," McCray said.

He says playing chess is about making the best choices.

“It's important to think before moving a chess piece, just as it's important to think before making an important choice in life,” he said.

The game is also a way to bring families together.

"Let's go play some chess, take time to learn, listen to them, give that child an opportunity that they so need today,” McCray said. “It's not the computer, they need us."

He's hosting a tri-county chess tournament on Saturday, the day before Father’s Day.

"We need a family that plays together, stays together," McCray said.

The event is free for the community. It will be a celebration of fellowship and awards will be given to the best players.

"We want to make sure that we can bring everybody together,” he said. “It doesn't cost you anything. It's free we will be giving away trophies first, second and third place."