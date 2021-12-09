Author on book tour visits the homeless and soup kitchens

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The sounds of the ocean can be heard from this tree house.

It's the place where author Frank McKinney says he's written several books.

"My office is in a tree house because the little boy in me got carried away about twenty years ago when I built this," said McKinney. "I never had a tree house as a little boy."

His most recent book is Aspire!

"Aspiration can alter your DNA and allow you to create your own reality," he said.

McKinney said he hit hard times when he was younger, but was determined to aspire to something more.

"I went to four high schools in four years. I was in juvenile detention center seven times before I was 18," said McKinney. "I know all about altering your DNA."

The author used to build homes along the ocean front. His

focus is on writing books.

He just wrapped up a book tour, but not a typical book tour. Among his stops are homeless shelters and soup kitchens.

"Twenty seven venues, in 24 cities in 23 days almost 7,000 miles. We do TV stations, radio stations, bookstores, podcasts and print," said McKinney. "But we stop at homeless shelters, soup kitchens, food pantries, juvenile detention centers, abused women facilities, treatment facilities delivering the message of hope."

His message is: "So, what I would encourage you to do is pick an aspiration, this desire to something great. Don't wait 'til January 1, because by January 22, 22 days after we set our resolutions, they are over. Know that that aspiration will allow for you, pick one to alter your DNA."