93-year-old Delray Beach man inspires others to stay active

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — One of Hal Baron's favorite things to do is working out. He learned it's important to exercise for his health.

"I had a triple bypass and years later I had cancer, two cancers and a third cancer two years ago. All of them were successfully resolved," said Baron.

After one of his surgeries, he asked the doctor if he should continue to exercise.

"So I asked him should I go back to exercise and he said definitely. I asked him for how long. And he went like this, 'how long will you live?' I never forgot it, that was his answer, to just keep doing it," Baron said.

The surgeon gave him that advice more than 30 years ago.

Now the Korean War veteran makes sure he doesn't miss time in the gym. He works out three times a day for an hour and a half.

"I do about 14 different machines, upper and lower body, some cardio I warm up, I do a couple of stretches. I still drive, I do the shopping, I do the cooking. February will be our 67th anniversary. The reason she doesn't throw me out is because I am physically fit," said Baron.

He's inspiring people of all ages. "Exercise young and don't stop. Older people, it's never too late to start," he said.

Thomas Tobin is the assistant manager at the Planet Fitness where Baron works out.

"We love having Hal in here. In fact, we have a lot of seniors that come in," said Tobin. "It's just amazing to watch their life, their mental state, their physical state."

And Hal says, "I feel wonderful."