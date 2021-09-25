11-year-old DJ Marley to perform at charity event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Marley Desinord, an 11-year-old DJ from Pompano Beach, will put on a charity performance at the Peter Blum YMCA of Boca Raton at 6631 Palmetto Circle South, on the next two Saturdays around 3 p.m.

Shoot for a Change, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, will help raise money for families in need in the community.

Marley, who began DJing at 7, has opened for the Black Eyes Peas, performed at halftime of the Miami Dolphins and Heat, and with DJ Khaled.

"She would spend hours playing with a beginner's DJ controller her father bought her," according to her bio on her website. "She then began making videos on Instagram that eventually launched her into the public! She caught the attention of Tom Garfinkel CEO of the Miami Dolphins and the rest is history!"