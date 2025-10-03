WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday night at Industry Dance Studio in West Palm Beach is where music, culture and movement come alive.

Julissa Hernandez is a local dance instructor using steps to connect people of all backgrounds. She’s preserving her heritage and sharing it with others.

WATCH: Julissa Hernandez says dance is about preserving a legacy

How one local woman shares her roots through movement

“A piece of my heart stays with West Palm Beach because I just love the people and how open they are to wanting to experience Latin culture from my perspective,” said Hernandez.

Originally from New York, Hernandez moved to South Florida bringing her two-time Salsa Summit champion experience to Palm Beach County.

“It’s gotten so diverse so much so that I’ve met so many people through dancing, so many people that I’ve connected with because they just want to learn about our culture," she said.

Hernandez leads a class full of dancers in salsa, merengue, and bachata. She also explains when her passion first started.

“Music was a part of our lives. My parents used to dance in New York,” said Hernandez. "They loved it so it just kind of transitioned into our family.”

Now, she is guiding younger generations to embrace their roots while inspiring a broader audience.

“They don’t have to speak the language, they don’t even have to understand the music. As long as long as they can feel the rhythm, I’m able to guide them through it so that they can enjoy it in any part of the world they’re in.”

For Hernandez, dancing is more than just movement, it's about preserving a legacy, passing it down one step at a time.

“This month just kind of shines more, but I really enjoy doing that every month of the year,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez holds a four-week Latin Dance Course for $130 and also teaches private lessons.

