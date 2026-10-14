HISPANIC HERITAGE: Cuban immigrant family builds lasting legacy preserving Palm Beach County history

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and we're sharing stories of the people and families helping shape our community.

At the Guaranty Building in downtown West Palm Beach, history isn't just preserved inside the walls.

It's part of the family story behind one of South Florida's architecture firms dedicated to preserving history.

For nearly four decades, REG Architects has helped design, restore and preserve landmarks across the region whose work can be seen throughout Palm Beach County.

But for co-founder Rick Gonzalez, the firm's story began with something much smaller.

"My father and I, in 1988, with zero money and two drafting tables, rented a very small office space, and we started," Gonzalez said.

The company was founded by Rick Gonzalez and his late father, Ricardo Gonzalez, two Cuban immigrants who came to the United States with one suitcase.

Together they built a business rooted in architecture, planning and historic preservation.

"One of the strongest influences was my father," Rick said. "I'd go to construction sites with him, and it was really cool to watch that."

Rick remembers following his father to construction sites as a child, watching projects come together and developing a passion for the profession.

What started as a small father-son business has grown into an award-winning architecture firm behind some of Palm Beach County's most recognizable projects.

Over the years, REG Architects has worked on the restoration of the historic 1916 Palm Beach County Courthouse, which they helped uncover from the building that was constructed around it.

They've also worked on projects at Mar-a-Lago, Trump International Golf Club, the Sandhill Crane Golf Clubhouse in Palm Beach Gardens and Havana Restaurant in West Palm Beach, where they got inspiration from a single postcard.

Today, the firm is also working on renovations at St. Ann Catholic Church and School in West Palm Beach, expansion projects on the campus, and Spanish-influenced affordable housing developments for the West Palm Beach Housing Authority.

Rick said his Cuban heritage continues to influence his work today.

"Oh my goodness, tremendously. I always loved Cuba and Havana in particular, the study of history and of the historic buildings in Havana," said Rick. "We use historical context when we design buildings. We want to make sure that we tie future building uses to the past."

REG architecture prides itself on its diversity, giving credit for the success not just to the company's leadership but to the team working alongside them.

"We're very diverse, like America. So we have, we have an architect lady from Africa, we have several from Colombia, Cuban Americans, we have North Americans, we have people from everywhere, and that camaraderie, the working together, that's what makes an architectural firm great," said Rick.

Today, that mission is being carried forward by the next generation.

Rick's son, Ricardo Gonzalez, named after his grandfather, joined the company nearly five years ago and now helps lead the firm's business development and marketing efforts.

"It's such a legacy and an eagerness inside of me to preserve that," said Ricardo.

Ricardo said the influence of his grandfather can still be seen in both the buildings his family designed and the values passed down through generations.

"He brought it from Cuba. He said, 'Here's our stamp, here's our footprint,' and it's there today," said Ricardo.

For Ricardo, preserving history extends far beyond architecture.

"Continue on the legacies of your elders, your grandparents," said Ricardo. "Continue to tell those family stories."

The family's story, which began with a small office, two drafting tables and a dream, now serves as a blueprint for future generations.

Ricardo said Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate culture while honoring the sacrifices and traditions that came before.

For young Latinos looking to build their own future, Rick offers simple advice.

"I would tell young Latinos in general to follow your dream, and if you have an accent, don't worry about it," said Rick.

He said success doesn't come from where someone started, but from the work they're willing to put in along the way.

"Your personality, the hardworking way that you are, is what's gonna get you ahead in this beautiful country," Rick said.

For the Gonzalez family, preserving history means more than restoring buildings. It means ensuring the values, traditions and lessons passed down from one generation to the next continue to stand the test of time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.