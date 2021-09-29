Community leaders celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local Hispanic community leaders came together Wednesday to show unity during Hispanic Heritage month.

During a press conference at the Box Gallery in West Palm Beach they talked about how Latinos are the largest growing minority group in the country.

They also talked about the Hispanic community making many important advances in areas of art, music, education, technology, environmental issues and exploration.

“It’s important that we take time and recognize the wonderful things that we have, and it takes us all coming together and an opportunity to celebrate that,” said Gregg Weiss, PBC County Commissioner.

“This marks a decade of change in Palm Beach County. A decade of Hispanic empowerment. We are 350,000 strong and our voices will be heard,” said Lazaro Mur, Latino Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

There will be a parade and festival put on by the Latin Quarter on October 9 at Phipps Park. It goes from 2pm-6pm The parade starts from Forest Hill High School at 6901 Parker Ave, and it ends at Phipps Park , 4715 Dixie Hwy.