High school seniors losing ground in reading and math scores, study says

The grades have been posted for the nation's report card, and the latest data is troubling.

According to the National Assessment of Education Progress, students are continuing to lose ground in reading and math.

High school seniors losing ground in reading and math scores

The data shows only 33% of high school seniors were considered ready for college-level math.

The average score in reading was the lowest in the history of the nearly 34-year assessment. Only 32% of high school seniors scored below "basic," meaning they are struggling in reading comprehension.

WPTV's Christy Waite connected with Nicole Zwibel, a local reading specialist who said the trend is concerning. She also believes that state testing is becoming more difficult.

Some educational leaders believe the downward trend goes beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and chronic absenteeism.

Zwibel said she is seeing more students come in with processing and learning disabilities like dyslexia, ADHD, autism, anxiety and depression.

Waite reached out to our local school districts to find out how students are performing here at home.

St. Lucie Public Schools tells us there's been improvement in reading. Freshmen improved by three points, and 10th graders improved by four points, matching or outpacing statewide gains.

The district is also seeing gains in math, with algebra and geometry scores on the rise. Scores increased by 5 points, while the state average declined by one point. Geometry scores rose by seven points, exceeding the state's 1-point increase.

Martin County has seen impressive academic gains across the board. They tell us they have the highest-achieving district on the Treasure Coast and in the Palm Beaches in Algebra, Geometry, and Writing.

MCSD outperformed St. Lucie Public Schools in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Science, Civics, U.S. History and Writing.

They also outperformed the School District of Indian River County in Algebra, Geometry and Writing.

MCSD even outperformed Palm Beach County schools in Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Civics and U.S. History.

In addition to outperforming the state and neighboring districts in many key areas, MCSD achieved the following year-over-year gains:



Grades 3-5 Math: Increased from 61% to 62%

Grades 6–8 Math: Increased from 57% to 63%

Algebra: Increased from 57% to 67%

Geometry: Increased from 55% to 60%

ELA (all grades): Increased from 52% to 55%

Grades 6–8 ELA: Increased from 48% to 55%

Grades 9–10 ELA: Increased from 52% to 56%

Biology: Increased from 68% to 75%

Indian River County said they are seeing academic growth in both reading and writing. The district went from 50% in 2021-2022 to 60% in 2024-205.

Okeechobee schools didn't send us numbers, but say they are focused on increasing student achievement.

"The school district cannot comment on state-level data or data from other school districts," the School District of Palm Beach County said.