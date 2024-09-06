What are 'Mental Health Mondays' and how can they help your kids?

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Anxiety and depression are some of the issues children are dealing with.

Mental Health Mondays in Belle Glade aim to equip parents on how to improve the lives of their children.

The sessions are free and will happen the next three Mondays in September — Sept. 9, 16, and 23 — from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The sessions will take place at the Belle Glade branch of the Palm Beach County Library System, located at 725 Northwest 4th Street.

The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department will talk about trauma and resilience, heathy communication among family members, and developing healthy relationships.

"We are in the middle of a youth mental health crisis. And it's essential that we work with youth and family as early as possible to provide them with the resources, the therapy, and the coping skills in order to navigate today's complex challenges," said Dr. Twila Taylor, the division dirtector for Palm Beach County Youth Services. "Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General pointed out that the mental well being of parents is directly related to the mental well being of their children."

Katia Cavalie, the chief of clinical services at Palm Beach County Youth Services, said it’s about building stronger communication with your kids.

"We want to help them learn new ways to engage with their kids and maybe strengthen their relationships. So we want to offer them tools and advice," Cavalie said.

You can attend the sessions with your child from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and the sessions are free. For more information, click here.