West Palm Beach woman sharing her battle with colon cancer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach resident Amanda DeRoxtra is all about sharing her story of surviving colon cancer.

"It was very important to share my story to help other people just like me to know what was coming, what to expect, how to make decisions, how to advocate for themselves," DeRoxtra said.

Amanda journaled her cancer experience on Instagram.

"It was the Christmas season and I had noticed a little bit of blood in my stool, which was very abnormal. I had been very healthy up to that point, and it persisted longer than a couple of weeks. Went to a doctor and they basically tell me it's probably hemorrhoids, take over the counter medication, come back, and check with us in a couple of weeks if it hasn't cleared up," DeRoxtra said.

Her symptoms got worse. She was 33 years old, advocating the doctor for a colonoscopy. She was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

"I think everybody was completely shocked when there was a tumor," DeRoxtra said.

Amanda had 36 rounds of radiation and 90 days of chemotherapy. The treatments put her into early menopause. The tumor did shrink. She had surgery.

Though it was a difficult time, she says she's thankful for her husband's support.

“I am completely blessed with the most amazing partner and husband. That diagnosis was so hard on me. and he immediately stepped up and became the most incredible, loving, caregiver," DeRoxtra said.

Support which kept some humor during a tough situation.

“And I did have to have an ileostomy bag. And through his support, we named my ileostomy, Oscar the pouch, to kind of make it lighthearted," DeRoxtra said.

An ileostomy is a loop in the intestine. Doctors take the intestine and put on the outside of your abdomen, and then they put a pouch or a bag outside of your stomach. And that is where all of your waste goes.

Dr. Andrew J. Shapiro weighed in on colon cancer.

“We are not really sure why younger and younger folks are being diagnosed with colon cancer than we’ve seen previously. Now the recommendation for folks to start routine colon cancer screening at 45," Shapiro said. "We should all try to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly at least 150 minutes a week, try to avoid processed foods, high refined things. Lots of fruits and vegetables and healthy proteins. When it comes to colon cancer specifically, just being aware and in tune with our bodies.”

Meanwhile, Amanda is counting her blessings. She is now 39 years old.

"At 33, I felt like I had nothing but time. And now I realize it's not something that is promised," DeRoxtra said.

Health experts advise patients with a family history of colon cancer to have their first colonoscopy 10 years before the age at which their family member was diagnosed with colon cancer. Be proactive about your health.