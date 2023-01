WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Urban League of Palm Beach County has partnered with Walgreens to provide free COVID-19 and flu immunizations.

The free event will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gaines Park on Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

Attendees must be 18 and register for the event.

For more information, contact Soulan Johnson at the Urban League of Palm Beach County by calling 561-833-1461.