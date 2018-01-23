Two sisters and their mother talk about their journey and breast cancer

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Kim Palmateer is close to her two daughters, Heather and Kelly. That's what made a conversation she had with both of them last year so difficult. She told them she had breast cancer.

"I went for a mammogram and an ultrasound and they did a biopsy right then," Kim said.

Just eight months earlier, her 35-year-old daughter Heather had to tell Kim she had the disease. "She was just finishing all of her surgeries and finally recovering and getting back to her normal life and I thought that I am not going to worry her."

Heather Clay remembers when she found out she had breast cancer. "I went for my annual well woman's visit and walked out with a prescription for a mammogram and ultrasound."

So together they encouraged younger daughter Kelly to get a mammogram and be tested for the BRCA gene.

"She screamed at me and I went. I knew I needed to get tested. We got the results and they were positive," Kelly Palmateer said.

She talked to an expert at Good Samaritan Medical Center about her options. Kelly chose to have surgery.

"You can make lifestyle changes you can elect risk-reducing medication, you can elect risk-reducing surgery, those things can all help us to prevent or catch the cancer when it's early enough," Good Samaritan Medical Center nurse practitioner Conni Murphy said.

"I think it's important to go now and tell the story and make sure that other people, women especially take care of themselves," Heather said.

The three will be in the Race For The Cure this Saturday.