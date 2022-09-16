'Today' show nutrition expert Joy Bauer offers advice on healthy living during West Palm Beach visit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Today" show nutrition expert Joy Bauer believes what you eat affects your everyday life.

She spoke Wednesday morning at the Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches breakfast event. The organization delivers meals to homebound seniors.

Her presentation was interactive at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, showing guests how to incorporate healthy foods.

Bauer has a heart for the organization.

"When I was a little girl, my mom and my grandmother were both very involved. We had a local chapter in New York," Bauer said. "They would put me in the car, and from elementary school up through high school, I would help my mom with the deliveries. And we had meaningful friendships that we developed with these seniors."

WPTV "Today" show nutrition expert Joy Bauer speaks at the Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches breakfast event in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15, 2022.

Bauer, who has authored more than a dozen books, said whether you want to lose weight or increase your energy, write down your reason.

"Put it down on paper. Put it on a Post-it Note, hang it on your bathroom vanity," she said. "Put it on your screen saver. Put it on your refrigerator and remind yourself every single day what your reason is because that's going to be your motivation."

She said it's about including produce in every meal.

"Vegetables and fruit are high volume, and they are low in calories, so they fill us up without filling us out," Bauer said. "But even more importantly they are chock-full of the good stuff: antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. And they shower our body with things that help to reduce the risk for certain diseases and to just make us feel better and to thrive."

