Suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome? This may help

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Using a computer all day can leave many of us suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome

But now, Dr. Michael Cohn, an orthopedic hand surgeon with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, is offering the most advanced, minimally invasive surgery to treat carpal tunnel syndrome.

The procedure, known as carpal tunnel release, is done in minutes and does not require stitches.

According to a news release from Baptist Health, the procedure "has been shown to decrease patients’ pain and reduce their recovery time significantly, compared with the standard open and endoscopic carpal tunnel release."

“Unlike traditional surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome, this minimally invasive approach involves a very small incision and less disruption to the surrounding tissue allowing patients to return to their daily activities much sooner," Dr. Cohn said. "With the latest tools and technology at our hospital, we are proud to offer this innovative procedure to our community and improve outcomes and recovery experiences."

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition that causes numbness, tingling, and pain in the hand and forearm. It involves one of the major nerves in the hand — the median nerve — which becomes squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist.

According to the American Medical Association, an estimated 10 million Americans suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome.