Study: Some makeup may contain toxic chemicals

A new study suggests that some makeup may contain toxic chemicals.

Researchers screened 231 cosmetic products purchased in the U.S. and Canada.

They found high fluorine levels that indicated the probable presence of potentially toxic chemicals called PFAs in many of the products.

Some of the highest levels were found in foundations, waterproof mascara and liquid lipsticks.

The scientists went on to test 29 products with the highest fluorine levels and all contained at least 4 PFAs of concern.

Many of the products were advertised as "wear-resistant" or "long-lasting" and almost none listed PFAs on their ingredient labels.

PFAs are known as "forever chemicals" and studies have linked some to certain cancers, high blood pressure, and thyroid disease.

More than three-quarters of waterproof mascara, nearly two-thirds of foundations and liquid lipsticks, and more than half of eye and lip products had high fluorine concentrations.