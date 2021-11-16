Study finds cannabis use while pregnant could negatively impact child

New research suggests women who use cannabis during their pregnancy could be putting their child at risk.

The study was published Monday in the journal proceedings of the "National Academy of Sciences".

It found that children born to women who used pot while pregnant had higher levels of stress, anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity.

Although the data are related, researchers can't say for sure if there is a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

Still, experts say the results are in line with previous research showing that cannabis use while pregnant directly impacts the fetus.