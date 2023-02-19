State Health Department provides free Narcan strips in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Free naloxon nasal spray strips, which are used to treat drug overdoses, are available with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County at four locations.

Narcan, which is the brand name, is lifesaving medication to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered.

Naloxone is available to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and those who may witness an overdose, the agency said in a news release.

Recipients must be 18 years of age and older.

Kits comprise two naloxone nasal sprays to be adminstered without a health care professional present.

Strips are available at the following locations:

C. L. Brumback Health Center

38754 State Road 80

Belle Glade, FL 33430

561-983-9220

Delray Beach Health Center

225 S. Congress Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33445

561-274-3100

Lantana Lake Worth Health Center

1250 Southwinds Drive, Lantana

West Palm Beach Health Center

1150 45th St., West Palm Beach

Last November Treasure Coast counties announced free strips availability

Indian River

1900 27th St., Vero Beach

Martin

3441 SE Willoughby Blvd., Stuart

16401 SW Farm Road, Indiantown

St. Lucie

5150 NW Milner Drive, Port St. Lucie

3855 South US 1, Fort Pierce

No appointment is needed to receive the strips. People using naloxone receive educational material, referrals and connections for substance use disorder intervention.

The Florida Department of Health is working with the Florida Department of Children and Families through the Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, which facilitates the distribution of naloxone kits to families, friends and caregivers of those at risk for an opioid overdose.

This effort complements the Florida Department of Health’s Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) that provides free naloxone to emergency response agencies.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program – the first of its kind in the nation – to provide comprehensive and sustainable care to those affected by substance use disorder.

Opioid deaths dropped from 604 in 2020 to 519 in 2021 in Palm Beach County, according to data released by State Attorney at the end of 2022.

There were 6,366 deaths across Florida, up from 6,089 the year before, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Annual Medical Examiners Report.

Aronberg said most of the deaths were attributed to fentanyl or a fentanyl analog. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

