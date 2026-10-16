Having access to a gym is one thing. Actually using it is another.

For Jennifer Fink, working out at home means avoiding some of the things she dislikes about going to a traditional gym.

WATCH BELOW: Fitness at Your Door brings fitness trainers to your doorstep

Fitness at Your Door: South Florida fitness company brings personal trainers directly to clients

"I don't really like the gym, and I usually work out at home," Fink said. "You don't have to wait for machines or deal with people at the gym if you don't want to."

It's one of the barriers Kashawn Fraser is trying to address through Fitness at Your Door, a South Florida wellness company that brings personal trainers directly to clients.

Fraser said the company has grown to more than 250 certified personal trainers who undergo background checks, serving clients from Miami to Jupiter. The program is also expanding to the Treasure Coast.

"You can order Uber food to your door ... but to have someone show up for you where it matters the most, that's why this company was born," Fraser said.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with Fraser to learn why he founded the organization.

After playing professional football in the Canadian Football League and having multiple knee surgeries, he shifted his focus from his own fitness to helping others with theirs.

"I had three reconstructive knee surgeries back to back," Fraser said. "I have been in your shoes. I've been hurt, I've been down, I've been out of shape, I've been in shape."

For clients like Fink, having a trainer come to them can also take some of the anxiety out of going to a gym.

"You don't want to be on one of those YouTube videos where you are doing it wrong, and people are laughing at you," Fink said.

The program also works with people living in 55-and-older communities. Fraser said staying active can be especially meaningful for people approaching retirement who want the energy to enjoy time with their families.

"You work so hard to get to retirement to enjoy your kids and grandkids and have the best energy you can," Fraser said.

Across residential communities, gyms, fitness centers and clubhouses can go underused, even though residents have those amenities close to home.

Fraser saw an opportunity to bring the workout into those spaces by having personal trainers meet clients where they already live.

Click here to learn more about the program.