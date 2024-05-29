Some youth experiencing mental health crisis, CDC says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some youth are experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the surgeon general said loneliness and isolation are a public health crisis.

Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, if your child is dealing with loneliness and isolation, this is a good reminder of the importance of taking care of their mind and body throughout the year.

The organization Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches said there are things youth and their parents can do to improve their mental health.

"There's differing opinions, but with the teens, 2012 is a watershed year of when things changed. Even before the pandemic," said Andy McAusland, the CEO of Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches. "And that coincides with the rise of social media. Rates of depression went up, rates of suicide went up. And you can't blame it all on social media, but there is a significant change in that time."

McAusland's advice is to use the summer months for positive opportunities for your kids to connect with friends, enjoy the outdoors, and catch up on sleep. For more mental health resources, click here.