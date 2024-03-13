Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A raccoon found in Sewell's Point has tested positive for rabies, the Florida Department of Health in Martin County confirmed Wednesday.

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization, spokeswoman Renay Rouse said in a news release. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Rabies, which is a disease of the nervous system, is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

Rouse said that "all residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes."

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

• Keep your pets under direct supervision and on a leash so they do not come in contact with wild or stray animals. If an animal bites your pet, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Martin County Animal Control at 772-463-3211.

• Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract them with open garbage cans or litter.

• Immunize your pets based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

• Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

For more information on rabies, visit FloridaHealth.gov.

