Over-the-counter hearing aids to save those with mild hearing loss thousands

People with hearing loss are now able to buy hearing aids right off store shelves without a prescription, saving those who cannot afford prescription hearing aids thousands of dollars.

The Food and Drug Administration said its new rule will benefit those with mild to moderate hearing loss. According to one leading manufacturer, prescription hearing aids cost an average of $4,000 per pair.

Debbie Majors still likes to go to the beach, but not in the deep water. She blames a scuba diving injury almost 40 years ago for mild hearing loss.

“I actually ruptured my eardrum,” she said. “So, I know it’s not probably where it could be had I not had that accident.”

Majors said she often needs closed captioning to watch TV. Even everyday conversation can be a challenge.

“I’ll turn my head. And I keep myself turning my head to just kind of hear a little bit better,” she said.

Majors plans to join millions of other Americans and buy hearing aids, now sold over the counter.

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Best Buy are among the chain stores planning to sell these off-the-shelf devices that the White House estimates could save people $3,000.

However, one advocate for the hearing impaired likens over-the-counter devices to those non-prescription reading glasses you can buy at retailers for about $5 to $10.

“You might not necessarily need hearing aids that have been diagnosed by an audiologist, but you know that you’re having some hearing, and it will just do that—aid to hear a little bit clearer or better,” said Beth Wagmeister.

Majors believes it makes more sense to her by paying hundreds for over-the-counter hearing aids, instead of thousands for the models prescribed by doctors.

“They get so expensive that you just can’t afford it, and do without,” she said.

The Hearing Industries Association, a trade group representing hearing aid makers, warns customers need to be cautious when buying over-the-counter models.

The group said these off the shelf devices may not fit properly and that many might forego the benefit of seeing a professional audiologist who might be able to detect a more serious medical condition.