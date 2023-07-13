Over-the-counter birth control not right for everyone, doctors say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a birth control pill to be available over-the-counter for anyone of reproductive age.

Several medical groups have been advocating for a non-prescription pill option for years.

"I'm personally paying everything out of pocket, so it's kind of crazy coming in and coming for the appointment. So that would be really convenient for a lot of women," Pamela Oliveira said.

Oliveira said she would be very interested in purchasing a birth control pill over-the-counter, but she has one big question.

"Do you know, on average, how much it would cost?" Oliveira asked.

That is still unknown. But we do know that Opill (norgestrel) tablets will be sold over-the-counter, removing barriers for women who don't have insurance or access to a doctor.

Michelle Quesada is now the vice president of communication for Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida. She called this a historic moment for health equity.

"We know that half of all pregnancies are unintended. And the main barrier to contraceptive use is access to health care, which is making an appointment with the doctor and then getting a prescription for birth control," Quesada said.

Opill is known as the "mini pill" and only contains progestin. Doctors caution this pill may not be right for everyone, and it's important to know your medical history, possible side effects, and how to take it properly.

"The progestin-only pills typically have a lower effectiveness than other methods," said Rachel Stein, a doctor of nurse practice at Planned Parenthood. "Most methods have a 99% effectiveness, where one person will get pregnant each year. Progestin-only pills have an effectiveness level of 93%. So it's very important that you take your pills on time."

Pharmacist Hayden Collier at Progress Pharmacy in Palm Beach County also said he's glad to see the option become available, but knows it's not a one size fits all.

"There will have to be great education on someone who is getting it," Collier said. "The pharmacist, make sure they ask questions. What to expect, and if they are having side effects, how they can either manage them or see a doctor to switch to something different."

We still don't know exactly when the pill will be on the market, but it's expected by the end of March 2024.