Month-long Let's Move competition gets kids excited for fitness

It's field day for these kids, spending their Spring Break staying active in Lake Worth Beach. Kristal Richmond-Hardeman, with For The Children, organized the event.

"Playing and having a great time competing against each other," said Richmond-Hardeman. "Competing with the Sheriff's Department members who came out and competing with their counselors."

Keeping the kids active is part of the Let's Move program-- a month-long activity challenge. Richmond-Hardeman hoping the habit of staying active for one month will turn into a yearly habit.

"Just to keep moving and being physically fit," said Richmond-Hardeman. "And it was very important this year because a lot of us have been sedentary, a lot of us have been in the house."

Let's Move was launched by Palm Health Foundation in 2012. It was inspired by former First Lady Michelle Obama's nationwide program to lower childhood obesity.

Wil Romelus with Digital Vibez made sure the music he played got the kids moving around.

"The way we do that is through the art of dance, dance fitness and technology and art," said Romelus. "I've never seen kids have so much fun, and that's what we do, to make sure the kids are having a great time."

There's also a challenge for individuals and teams in the area. Romelus said their challenge to walk every day for 30 minutes.

"We have over 500 teams registered, logging in those minutes and right now we have 13 million minutes logged," said Romelus.

The challenge started March 1st and ends March 31st. Romelus said the community is taking the challenge seriously.

"We have the city of Delray in first place, second place is Wellington, West Palm Beach is in third, the School District of Palm Beach County is in 4th place and then followed in 5th place the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County," Romelus said.

The final results of the challenge will be revealed on April 16th at an awards ceremony.

