Mobile dental bus provides Floridians without insurance with important services

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mobile dental bus is making its way around Florida, offering free care for adults who don't have insurance.

The bus provides services like fillings and tooth extractions.

The dentists are all volunteers from the area, and the bus recently made stops in Okeechobee, Indiantown and Royal Palm Beach.

Anna Miller in Royal Palm Beach had a cavity filled on the bus.

"It was very great because it’s expensive to do that service around here, you know," Miller said.

Coordinator of the mobile dentist bus, Jamie Gregory, said that this is a helpful cause, as most people don't have dental insurance.

"You have to financially qualify (for the service), and most of them qualify, which means they fall 200% or more below the poverty level and do not have dental insurance, or are not able to get to a dentist anywhere within a 60-mile radius," Gregory said.

The bus is sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention through donations from various churches. You can find the bus schedule here.

To request a bus unit to service your area, click here.