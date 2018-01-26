A day before the Race for the Cure a woman talks about breast cancer, genetic testing an shares memories of a mother taken too soon.

Work around the house keeps Jillian Loss super busy. With two kids of her own days fly by as you couldn’t imagine.

Between all the chaos there’s time to reflect, reflect on memories of her mother Susan, taken too soon.

“She was just a light in everyone’s life," Loss said. "We miss her tremendously.”

Loss was only 13 when her mom died. She died after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. It affected her, her brother and their dad too.

“They were best friends, their marriage was something I emulate 100%," Loss said.

Those very emotions of sadness forced Loss to fight and ask questions of her own: would it happen to her? What would happen to her kids?

Through genetic testing and research Loss found out she had an 85% chance of having breast cancer. So she decided to have a preventive double breast mastectomy.

“It was especially after having children that I looked at them and said this is greater than me," Loss said. "At that point, I felt like I would have removed any body part to have my life and future with my children.”

The decision, although tough, was the right one for Loss. Her message to women: don’t be afraid.

“Finding out that you’re BRCA 1 or BRCA 2 positive is not a death sentence anymore and there’s plenty of organizations to talk to and more women than you realize are going through this battle and feeling the same way. Don’t be scared.”

Medical advances have lowered Loss chances of getting cancer down to 5%. Loss recommends all women get tested and get the preventive exams needed.