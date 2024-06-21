How to improve your brain health

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Almost 7 million people have Alzheimer's in the U.S., and that number continues to climb, a reminder to work on your brain health.

This month is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by the year 2060, almost 14 million people will be diagnosed with some type of dementia.

Irv Seldin with Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches said there are some things you can do to improve your brain health.

"Certainly cardiovascular exercise is extremely important. Diet is extremely important. Education is important. Social engagement is certainly important," Seldin said. "We have the largest clinical trials are here in South Florida. Dr. Watson has had some breakthroughs with a new medication, which has been shown to slow or almost halt the progression of dementia. Equally exciting, there is a physician, neurologist in Boca Raton named Dr. Isaacson, who has perfected some interventions of all kinds of lifestyle changes."

Seldin said there are resources to turn to if a family member's cognitive functions are declining.

For those resources and more information about Visiting Angels of the Palm Beaches, click here.