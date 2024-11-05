How this clinical trial could help Alzheimer's patients

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, and if you have a loved one in the beginning stages of the disease, a local clinical trial could offer some hope.

It's called the Benfo Team Clinical Research.

Researchers said they have found that vitamin B1 does not enter the brain of people with early Alzheimer's. Now they are doing clinical trials across the country in 50 cities, including in Stuart and Delray Beach.

"Patients with Alzheimer's have been found to have lower levels of thiamine in the brain tissue. And so based on that information, the benfotiamine scientists are looking to increase levels," said Dr. Paayel Patel with Brain Matters Research.

"Forgetting certain things. Sometimes an hour later it would come to me. And my husband definitely noticed some things. He would say, Flora, this or that," said Flora Elterman, a clinical trial participant.

The clinical trials are for people with early Alzheimer's disease which includes mild dementia and mild cognitive impairment ages 50 to 89.

People interested in joining the clinical trial will be tested to see if they qualify for the clinical trial. For more information, click here or contact the locations in Delray Beach at 561-374-8461, or in Stuart at 772-223-7880.