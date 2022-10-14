Health experts predict a 'robust' flu season, recommend flu shot

JUPITER, Fla. — Flu activity is already up in some parts of the country and the Centers for Disease Control is warning of a potentially severe flu season.

Lynda Rysavy is a busy mom to a 2-year-old boy. Balancing it all, plus fighting the constant germs of toddlerhood.

“We’ve already gone through about three colds in two months of school,” she said.

But this year she fears an old enemy, the flu.

“Super concerned. Flu season basically didn’t exist the past two years,” she said.

She’s due with her second son next month. She’ll briefly take her 2-year-old out of day care when his baby brother comes home.

“That’s something we don’t want him bringing home to a new baby,” she said. “That’s pretty dangerous to the baby.

“This is going to be a much more robust, possibly severe flu season,” said Dr. Larry Bush.

Bush said there seems to be a more aggressive flu in the southern hemisphere. Their season is six months ahead of us and what happens there gives doctors insight into what may be coming.

“We have been so preoccupied with COVID over the last two or three years, that we have sort of taken our eye off of the yearly epidemic we have which is influenza,” he said.

One of the contributing factors to a more prevalent flu season is masks or the lack of this year in crowded places like classrooms and grocery stores. That’s why doctors are urging people to get their flu shots.

“I would say that if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccines as of now, the middle of October, you surely should,” Bush said. “Now that we are not using masks, there is a greater chance that people who do have flu, symptomatically or asymptomatically, and often children are not symptomatic or it’s not recognized, will increase the amount of flu that we are having.”

Experts said the flu typically ramps up in December and peaks in February.

The CDC’s weekly flu report shows Florida is still seeing minimal exposure.

“I think what’s coming at us is we are going to see more cases,” Bush said. “Hopefully it’s not a more virulent flu and hopefully the vaccine that was prepared for this year actually matches the organism that shows up in this country.”

Despite that, he said the flu vaccine will always offer up some type of protection against hospitalization, severe illness or even death.

“Get your flu vaccine,” Bush said. “I know we are sick of hearing about vaccines, but vaccines changed the world and healthcare for human beings."

For now, Rysavy said they’re taking steps to protect their growing family.

“This year is a major concern. We already went and got flu vaccines. I got my 2-year-old vaccinated as well, because he just started school especially with a newborn on the way—just something that is in the back of our minds,” she said. Protecting ourselves and our kid, because now that people are out and not masking, it will become an issue.”