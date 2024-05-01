Health Department issues water quality alerts for 'fecal pollution' at Dubois Park, Midtown Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday issued water quality health alerts for "fecal pollution" at Midtown Beach in Palm Beach and DuBois Park in Jupiter.

The Health Department considers the levels at both locations a health risk for water activities, including swimming, after conducting water samplings Monday. The advisories will remain in place until bacterial levels return to normal and the Department of Health issues an all-clear.

In Palm Beach, the agency conducted a saltwater quality sampling and found levels of Enterococci bacteria, which normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

"The presence of Enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage," the agency said in a news release.

Midtown Beach came back with a high Enterococci Level of 201 and "thus a Water Quality Advisory is being issued by the Health Department for this beach. The Health Department considers this a potential health risk to the bathing public," the agency said.

The Florida Department of Health of Palm Beach County will collect new water samples on Wednesday to reassess the bacterial levels.

In Jupiter, the water quality does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria.

The agency "advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers."

For more information, call 561-837-5900 or visit PalmBeach.FloridaHealth.gov.

