H3N2 flu strain: Cases rising across the country, including Florida

STUART, Fla. — WPTV is tracking rising flu levels across the country and finding cases are climbing in Florida.

Indian River, St. Lucie and Palm Beach County are all seeing rising flu cases, according to Florida's Department of Health.

WATCH BELOW: Flu cases rising in Florida: What you need to know

Flu cases rising in Florida: What you need to know

Martin County is seeing no change, and Okeechobee County is seeing a decrease in cases.

WPTV spoke to local health experts on Friday, who stressed the importance of the flu shot and getting tested if you don't feel well.

"We expect to have an influenza season that is potentially going to be more intense than prior influenza seasons," Dr. Kleper De Almeida with Good Samaritan Hospital in Palm Beach County.

Right now, Florida is one of 32 states with a high level of flu activity.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates that there have been at least 7.5 million cases, 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths from flu so far this season.

National News Flu hospitalizations nearly double in one week as cases climb Scripps News Group

Doctors said the culprit is the H3N2 strain.

"The virus changed during the summertime, and it's leading to a virus that is more apt to cause infection," De Almeida said.

De Almieda said the H3N2 strain is responsible for more than 90% of cases this season.

Since the virus evolved after this year's flu vaccine was developed, De Almeida said it is now better able to evade the vaccine's protection.

He still recommends the flu shot to prevent serious illness and getting tested if you feel sick.

"Go to a place that can test you so you can get access to a medication that will curtail the illness, that will decrease the intensity of the illness," De Almeida said.

De Almeida said children under 2 years old, those over 85, and people with underlying health issues are more susceptible to severe infection.