Free dental exams available at South Florida Fairgrounds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Free dental exams are being offered by Florida Dental Association Foundation on Saturday at the South Florida Fairgrounds' Expo Center.

The foundations will provide an estimated 2,000 Floridians with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease — at no cost to the patients on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fairgrounds address: 9067 Southern Blvd. west of West Palm Beach.

This is the first time this event has come to South Florida, and community members can taking advantage of free services including cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals and a limited number of dentures and partials.

This two-day event will deliver professional dental care on a first-come, first-served basis, so patient. This year’s event will feature a ticketing system that will allow individuals to check in on-site and receive a ticket with a specific time to return to the site to receive care.

This ticketing system will ensure that patients are not gathering and standing in line.

More than 960 volunteer dental professionals are participating, including 325 dentists.

For information, go to floridadental.org/foundation/programs/mission-of-mercy



About The Florida Dental Association Foundation

The Florida Dental Association Foundation (FDA Foundation) is the charitable arm

of the Florida Dental Association (FDA), a statewide association representing

Florida-licensed dentists. The mission of the FDA Foundation is to promote

dental health for all Floridians. To learn more, visit www.floridadental.org



/foundation.

