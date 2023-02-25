Free dental exams available at South Florida Fairgrounds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Free dental exams are being offered by Florida Dental Association Foundation on Saturday at the South Florida Fairgrounds' Expo Center.
The foundations will provide an estimated 2,000 Floridians with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease — at no cost to the patients on Friday and Saturday.
On Saturday services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Fairgrounds address: 9067 Southern Blvd. west of West Palm Beach.
This is the first time this event has come to South Florida, and community members can taking advantage of free services including cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals and a limited number of dentures and partials.
This two-day event will deliver professional dental care on a first-come, first-served basis, so patient. This year’s event will feature a ticketing system that will allow individuals to check in on-site and receive a ticket with a specific time to return to the site to receive care.
This ticketing system will ensure that patients are not gathering and standing in line.
More than 960 volunteer dental professionals are participating, including 325 dentists.
For information, go to floridadental.org/foundation/programs/mission-of-mercy
WHERE: Expo Center at the South Florida Fairgrounds
The Expo Center will be transformed into a true dental clinic with areas
sectioned off for:
* Dental exams
* Oral health education presentations
* Treatment, such as cleanings, fillings, pediatric dentistry, extractions,
etc.
* Sterilization of tools, equipment, etc.
* Creation of dental materials like dentures and partials
Live visual opportunities:
* Event set-up
* Volunteers getting ready for patients
* Patients coming into registration area
* Patients coming into exam/screening areas
* Patients being taken to treatment areas, including veterans who were given
the opportunity to register and go through their screenings and oral health
education the previous day through the Veterans First initiative
* Patients engaging in oral health education sessions
Live interview opportunities:
* Local dentist and event co-chair, Dr. Karen Glerum
* Local dentist and event co-chair, Dr. Brandon Alegre
* Event co-chair and Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine
faculty member, Dr. Bruce Tandy
* Florida Dental Association president-elect and Miami dentist, Dr. Beatriz
Terry
* Additional event volunteers, coordinators and patients
ONSITE CONTACT: Steph Conti, 954-802-7209
For more information, please visit www.flamom.org [flamom.org]
[https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.FLAMOM.org__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!dwxqQTLiGScMiIbh9gCYcdMi5juMyE60B6ILwTrRkPQ4J4RDMRV30DPSzULgxd-QCI04hx3rKzw1dyWhqjs$].
About The Florida Dental Association Foundation
The Florida Dental Association Foundation (FDA Foundation) is the charitable arm
of the Florida Dental Association (FDA), a statewide association representing
Florida-licensed dentists. The mission of the FDA Foundation is to promote
dental health for all Floridians. To learn more, visit www.floridadental.org
[floridadental.org]
[https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.floridadental.org__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!dwxqQTLiGScMiIbh9gCYcdMi5juMyE60B6ILwTrRkPQ4J4RDMRV30DPSzULgxd-QCI04hx3rKzw1rAXq5S4$]/foundation.
