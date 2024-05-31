Free cardiac screening in Lake Worth Beach for youth and young adults

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A free cardiac screening will be held Saturday at Mid County Senior Center located at 3680 Lake Worth Rd in Lake Worth Beach.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people between the ages of 10 and 22 years old.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with non-profit organization Who We Play For (WWPF) to bring awareness to young athletes with sudden cardiac arrest from an undiagnosed heart condition or from a forceful blow to the chest.

Screenings take five minutes per person, are interpreted by a pediatric cardiologist or volunteer cardiologists serving on WWPF’s Medical Advisory Team and results are returned within 10 business days.

WWPF said the organization began after Rafe Maccarone died of sudden cardiac arrest on November 30, 2007. His friends and family started the foundation to help prevent other families from going through the same pain.