Florida passes 80,000 coronavirus deaths

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida became the third state to pass 80,000 fatalities from coronavirus, according to data updated Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Florida, which is the third most populous state in the nation, has reported 80,027 fatalities and only trails California (94,239) and Texas (88.676).

The state passed 70,000 Feb. 8, which is 160 days ago. Other milestones were Aug. 30, 2021 (42 days); 40,000 July 3, 2021 (58 days); 30,000 Feb. 9, 2021 (144 days); 20,000 Dec. 2, 2020 (119 days); 10,000 Aug. 5, 2020 (153 days).

Since the first death occurred on March 5, 2020, the state has averaged 87.4 per day. The most deaths reported: 439 on Aug. 27 during the Delta variant surge.

In the past week, the number of increases deaths were 459, the most in the nation, compared with 551 a week ago. California was second with 277. The week record was 2,468 in the state report published Sept. 17.

In deaths per million, Florida is 13th with 3,722 with Mississippi first at 4,289, Arizona third at 4,275 and Alabama third at 4,120, according to Worldometers.info.

The Florida Health Department reports data to the CDC but now only publishes bi-weekly reports on its website with the last one seven days ago.

Cases have been trending down in Florida with a seven-day moving average of 5,561, the least since 5,298 May 19. On March 12 it was 1,127 with the record 65,244 Jan. 11.

On Friday, 5,568 cases were reported for a total of 7,037,431. The state passed 7 million Monday joining California (10,291,286) and Texas (7,750,099). On Monday, the daily total posted was 3,881, the least since 3,644 May 13. The record: 76,661 Jan. 8.

In deaths in the past week, Florida (38,928) is third behind California (69,010) and Texas (57,892).

In cases per million, Florida is sixth at 329,690 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 391,680 and Alaska second at 382,598.

Hospitalizations also have been decreasing at 3,102, which is 5.42% capacity, compared with 3,455 (6.12%) a week ago. The low was 892 (1.58%) on April 1, least since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services. The record: 17,295 (29.35) Aug. 29, 2021.

WPTV-TV updates coronavirus information when the CDC and HHS posts new information.