Florida educators, infectious disease experts express concerns over ending vaccine requirements

If the push to end vaccine requirements becomes law, Florida would become the only state in the nation to not require immunization to protect against some viruses.

This is just another step in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ effort to reverse certain health and vaccine mandates, despite many in the medical community, who say the early protection from vaccines helps prevent outbreak.

The elimination of a vaccine mandate is a uncharted territory for Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease expert with FoundCare, who highlighted the effectiveness of vaccines in mitigating the spread of illnesses.

“You always have to think about the impact it will have in the community,” she stated, underscoring the broader implications of vaccine policies on possible outbreaks of illnesses. “I think vaccines work, while protecting ourselves with antibodies.”

Currently, students are mandated to be vaccinated against infections like whooping cough, chickenpox and measles, a disease that has seen a significant resurgence this year.

But how effective are vaccines?

WPTV reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which indicates a staggering 1,431 measles cases reported in 2023, compared to only 284 cases documented for the entirety of the previous year.

This outbreak is affecting individuals across various age groups:



Under 5 years: 400 (28%)

400 (28%) 5-19 years: 542 (38%)

542 (38%) 20+ years: 482 (34%)

482 (34%) Age unknown: 7 (0%)

Notably, the CDC reported that for 92% of this year’s cases, the individuals were either unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or unsure of their vaccination status.

The Florida Department of Health reports that as of April 2025 there have been 189 cases of Varicella or Chickenpox in Florida, last year there were 705 cases.

In April alone there have been 58 cases, majority have been 1 to 5-year-olds. However, 33% overall ages had not been vaccinated, fully vaccinated or had .unknown status.

FDOH also reports Florida has seen 488 as of April of pertussis or whooping cough. Over half, 276, were unvaccinated, under vaccinated, or unknown on their status. In all of 2024 there were 708 cases. The highest incident rate was for children under the age of 1.

In response to these developments, WPTV News reached out to local school districts for their positions.

The School District of Indian River County:

"Based on today’s events, the School District of Indian River County is expeditiously reviewing the matter with our internal teams and legal counsel to ensure that all policies and procedures are fully compliant and appropriately applied. The District remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, accountability, and transparency in serving our students, staff, and community."

Okeechobee County Schools:

"Okeechobee County Schools is aware of the recent announcement regarding possible legislation to change the vaccination requirements in Florida schools. We will continue to monitor the legislation carefully and, as always, comply with all State laws."

The School District of Palm Beach County:

"We are monitoring this development and are awaiting further direction from the state. The District has and will continue to comply with all legal and regulatory requirements."

Diaz concluded encourages all families take advice from their primary team of doctors and to assess their individual situations and the implications of vaccine policies extend beyond children’s health.

“They go home and they infect the parents, the adults, the grandparents, the uncles, and aunts and so forth," she said. "That’s where the ripple effect comes and that’s where the disease can manifest itself somewhat more severely than in children.”

Education leaders and health experts are weighing in to the move by Florida's surgeon general's direction to eliminate vaccine mandates statewide.

The Florida Education Association has officially expressed its opposition to the possible repeal of vaccine requirements, emphasizing that they are currently reviewing the potential impacts on public schools and surrounding communities.