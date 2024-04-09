Florida 6-week abortion ban could lead to gynecologist shortage, some doctors say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some doctors say restrictive abortion bans have led to fewer doctors going into gynecology, and they suspect that could continue once Florida's six-week abortion ban goes into effect.

"It's gonna be very challenging," Dr. Imran Ali, an assistant professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine told WPTV. "People need to get care."

Ali thinks Florida's six-week abortion, which goes into effect in May, could lead to a shortage in OBGYNs because of what has happened in other states.

WPTV Dr. Imran Ali explains why some states are experiencing a shortage of gynecologists.

"In these states that are restricting abortion, we're seeing less doctors going into gynecology," Ali said. "A lot of people are afraid of litigation, frankly. They're afraid of not being able to do what's right for their patient and being almost handicapped because you know every situation is different."

May Thach, the organizing manager of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, said she's not surprised by this opinion.

"Just because I have friends in the medical field as well," Thach said. "We fought against this law, and we fought it for so long, and it goes all the way to the Supreme Court to then just be passed like this."

WPTV May Thach discusses why she supports less restrictive abortion measures.

Thach said they're hoping a November amendment on the ballot to loosen abortion restrictions passes in Florida, but it will need 60% of the votes.

"We know the people want abortion care," Thach said. "We know people want the government to have limited interference with abortion access."