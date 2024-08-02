Essential tremor patients now have this resource at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Patients suffering from essential tremor now have an important resource at a South Florida hospital to get help for their symptoms.

The Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital is now treating patients with high-intensity focused ultrasound.

"The technology uses concentrated ultrasound waves to heat the brain tissue and block signals causing the tremor," Baptist Health South Florida said in a news release to WPTV. "Under MRI guidance, sound waves are precisely focused on the small spot in the brain considered to be responsible for causing the tremors."

There is no incision or general anesthesia used during the treatment, and it's an outpatient procedure with "immediate results on the treated hand" and minimal side effects, Baptist Health said.

“We are pleased to be able to offer HIFU treatment at Marcus Neuroscience Institute and help those dealing with essential tremor, which may have impacted their routines and daily activities," said Dr. Timothy Miller, a neurosurgeon and director of functional neurosurgery at Marcus Neuroscience Institute. "By having the ability to now target and treat specific areas of the brain with precision, we can improve the quality of life for so many in our community, allowing them to regain control and confidence in their lives."

Essential tremor is a neurological condition that causes involuntary shaking in various parts of the body, including the arms, legs, and head.

Baptist Health is the largest health care organization in the region, with 12 hospitals and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities, and physician practices across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.