Cervical cancer 'completely preventable' disease that's killing about 300 women in Florida each year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors are urging women to get screened.

Unfortunately, many women in our communities do not have health insurance to cover preventative screenings. However, women can still get the medical treatment they need even without insurance.

WPTV spoke Thursday with Marie Jean-Claude, 66, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer when she lived in Haiti and couldn't get treatment.

Thanks to nonprofit programs like the Promise Fund, she can receive treatment in South Florida.

"I received (surgery and chemotherapy," she said. "I am OK now."

WPTV Lissette Lahoz of the Promise Fund speaks about the health services available to women.

Lissette Lahoz, the director of community engagement and patient navigation of the Promise Fund, said their organization has helped about 40,000 women in Palm Beach County get the care they need.

"We have pop-up events where we bring a medical mobile van and do cervical and breast cancer screenings," Lahoz said.

With the cost of health insurance on the rise, Lahoz said they have seen more women reach out to them for help.

"We are getting calls all the time from women who have lost their jobs and don't have insurance," Lahoz said. "A lot of the population we are serving are Black and Latino women."

Each year, doctors in the U.S. diagnose more than 14,000 cases of cervical cancer in women, according to the Florida Department of Health.

WPTV Dr. Fernando Recio discusses the importance of cervical cancer screenings.

"Cervical cancer is completely preventable," Dr. Fernando Recio, a gynecological oncologist at Delray Medical Center.

The latest data from state health officials shows that nearly 300 women die in Florida every year from cervical cancer.

Recio said women at least 21 years old should begin getting screened for this deadly disease.

"Unfortunately, cervical cancer is asymptomatic until the advanced stage," Recio said. "Every woman should go to their OBGYN for their annual well-woman visits."

Lahoz said her organization will be offering mobile pop-up screenings in February and March.

Doctors also sayd that cervical cancer is not genetic, but smoking can increase your chances of being diagnosed.

If you or someone you know needs medical assistance or breast or cervical screenings, visit the Promise Fund website to learn more.