4 area restaurants temporarily closed after inspectors find roach and rat activity

Four area restaurants were closed temporarily, after state inspectors found roaches and rat activity.

State inspectors found 37 live roaches inside Hive Bar and Grill in Lantana on April 2nd.

According to the inspection report, "2 live roaches were found in dry storage under shelves. 5 live roaches under hand wash sink in dish area, 4 live roaches under dish machine. 3 live roaches were next to stove, 3 live roaches in prep area and 20 live roaches were found behind reach-in cooler in prep area. Pest control arrived during inspection.

On April 4th, Cafe Frankie's in Boynton Beach was cited for several high priority violations, after inspectors swooped in.

According to inspectors, an employee coughed, sneezed, used a handkerchief or disposable tissue, used tobacco, ate, or drank then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands.

Another employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands upon returning to employee area.

Inspectors also found raw animal food was not properly separated from other ready-to-eat food.

At China Star Restaurant in Port St. Lucie, inspectors found 6 live roaches on April 5th. China Star had to stay closed on April 6th, because inspectors found 2 live roaches that day in a follow-up inspection.

Arby's on South Federal Highway in Port St. Lucie found 10 dry rodent droppings under the soda syrup area, 3 dry droppings under oil tank, 10 dry droppings under dish storage and more in front of the walk in cooler. According to inspectors, this is a repeat violation.

To learn up state inspections, you can visit: https://www.wptv.com/money/dirty-dining

