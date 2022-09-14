South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline has been bringing Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles closer together since they first started dating. Now it's uniting them in holy matrimony.

The South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

"This was probably not how I envisioned how I would get married," the bride told WPTV shortly before her locomotive nuptial, admitting that her wedding is "not as conventional."

But Brightline played an important role in their relationship.

WATCH: Bride discusses decision to get married on Brightline train

Gabelman, a Miami-Dade County teacher, met Charles six years ago after he applied to sublease her apartment.

She said they often took the train to West Palm Beach when they went out on dates.

Surrounded by family and friends, the newlyweds exchanged their vows during the short trek from Brightline's West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale stations. From there, the wedding party attended a reception in Hollywood.

Gabelman said she considers train travel romantic, so much so that the idea of getting married while riding one quickly grew on her.

"The Brightline kind of started as, like, a cute joke between us, like, 'Oh, it would be so great if we could just get married on the Brightline,'" she recalled. "But then, yeah, we took it seriously, and I was like, 'No, that would make me really, really happy.'"