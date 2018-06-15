Family seeking mental health records of Parkland shooter

PARKLAND, Fla. - Helena Ramsay was a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On February 14, she was one of the 17 people killed when a 19 year old former student opened fire in building 12 at the school.

"Helena Ramsay was a beautiful girl both inside and out," said her mother Anne.

"Genuine person," said her father Vinnie.

Her mom and dad shared their daughters story at a press conference Friday afternoon. She loved Korean culture, crafting, and being around friends.

Today Anne, Vinnie, and Helena's cousin Curtis also reflecting on Valentines Day.

"Acted selflessly and put her classmates ahead of herself which ultimately lose her life," said Anne Ramsay.

Also with their attorney, they filed a court petition today to order the release of the suspected Parkland shooters mental health records by Henderson Behavioral Health.

"The ball was dropped many times over the years," said Anne Ramsay.

Records show the 19 year old former Douglas student was a third-party outpatient of the mental health center.

"That's why we're here today because Henderson may have dropped the ball and we can't figure it out until we have his records," said Attorney Craig Goldefnarb.

Those records cannot be released without a court order.

An attorney for Henderson Behavioral Health released a statement today: