1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

NEW YORK — A woman has testified she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 14 and that Ghislaine Maxwell was there when it happened.

The witness took the stand Tuesday using the pseudonym "Jane."

She is the first of four alleged victims to testify against Maxwell at a New York City trial.

The British socialite faces charges she recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Epstein killed himself at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019.