Watch
NewsEpstein

Actions

1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Witness testifies that British socialite was there during sex abuse
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, listens as a witness using the pseudonym "Jane" testifies during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The woman testified that she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she 14 and that Maxwell was there when it happened.
Sketch of first accuser to testify in Ghislaine Maxwell trial, Nov. 30, 2021
Posted at 9:51 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 21:51:10-05

NEW YORK — A woman has testified she had repeated sexual contact with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 14 and that Ghislaine Maxwell was there when it happened.

The witness took the stand Tuesday using the pseudonym "Jane."

She is the first of four alleged victims to testify against Maxwell at a New York City trial.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case

The British socialite faces charges she recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to at least 2004.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Epstein killed himself at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)