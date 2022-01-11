VPK registration opens for 2021-2022 school year in Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Registration for the Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program is now open for the new school year in Palm Beach County.

VPK is a free program designed to prepare 4-year-old children for kindergarten and build the foundation for their educational success.

Children must live in Palm Beach County and be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1st of the current school year to be eligible.

“We know children who attend VPK are more ready to learn in Kindergarten than those who don’t,” stated Aruna Gilbert, Chief Program Officer at Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County. “Our staff is equipped to help guide families through the online registration process.”

If the child’s fourth birthday falls on Feb. 2 through Sept. 1 in a calendar year, parents can postpone enrolling their child in VPK that year and wait until the following year when their child is five.

"The best way a parent can prepare their child for school is to enroll them in VPK. By joining a VPK classroom, students have a safe space to explore, learn and develop socially and emotionally,” says Gilbert. “The Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program helps prepare students for school, and for life.”

To apply or enroll click here.