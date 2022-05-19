Vero Beach High School seniors revisit former elementary school during 'Grad Walk'

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County high school seniors went back to their roots Thursday, taking part in a "Grad Walk" at their former elementary schools.

It wasn't the walk that would get the seniors their high school diplomas, but it was one that represented how they got here.

"I haven’t been in here in a while, obviously, so it’s really cool to be in here and see all of these kids," said Ryan Srigley, who's about to graduate from Vero Beach High School.

But before that happens, Srigley on Thursday visited the school where he got his education started, Rosewood Magnet School in Vero Beach.

"It's so cool to be a role model, and hopefully we can lead the charge for them," Srigley said.

"Grad Walk" is a School District of Indian River County tradition, bringing graduating seniors back to the hallways of their former elementary schools.

"It's what is supposed to happen, but it sure went fast."

"It's very emotional," said third grade teacher Niki Srigley. "It’s what is supposed to happen, but it sure went fast."

Srigley is Ryan's mom, making this moment really come full circle.

"It feels like just yesterday he was starting kindergarten here," Niki Srigley said. "And now we get to watch them finish it out and walk down the hallways. All of my students are looking up to these kids and it’s really surreal. I feel like I just dropped him off yesterday."

With old yearbook pictures on the doors, it was a walk down memory lane, while looking toward the future.

"I think it gives them something to aspire to," said Superintendent Dr. David Moore of the School District of Indian River County.

Moore said "Grad Walk" allows the younger students to see what's possible when you work hard.

"They hear the kids say, I'm going to Florida State, or I’m going to the University of Florida," Moore said. "It really helps these kids make a connection in terms of what’s next in their lives."

While "Grad Walk" may have been their first walk in a cap and gown, the seniors still have that big moment to go. The School District of Indian River County will celebrate graduations on Friday and Saturday.