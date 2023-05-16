U.S. diplomat inspires students at Boca Raton Community High School

BOCA RATON, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Boca Raton Community High School has a number of activities to help students and staff get their green on.

The school recently welcomed Boca High alum and U.S. diplomat Courtney LaCroix to campus to speak to students.

LaCroix talked about a wide range of topics to help inspire her fellow Bobcats, including mental health, having perseverance, and building the life you want.

"It's hard when you're young and you don't have a lot of agency over your own life. But when you're starting to chart your own path, I want young people to take ownership of your life," LaCroix said.

LaCroix has a long resume of representing foreign countries and transporting sensitive materials across country borders. So she said she knows a lot about resiliency and fearlessness.