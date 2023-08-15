Tradition charter school parts ways with FAU, will become part of St. Lucie Public Schools

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A charter school at Tradition in Port St. Lucie is ending its formal relationship with Florida Atlantic University and will operate as a regular campus at St. Lucie Public Schools.

Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition, a kindergarten through eighth grade charter research lab school under FAU, will transition exclusively to the school district in July 2024. FAU will continue to support the university research component and the placement of FAU student teachers at Palm Pointe.

"After careful consideration and mutual agreement, both St. Lucie Public Schools and FAU have decided that it is in the best interest of both parties to dissolve their long-standing relationship," the district said in a news release,

All students currently enrolled, including the incoming 2023-2024 kindergarten class, will be able to remain at Palm Pointe until they matriculate out.

By aligning with the St. Lucie Public School district, the school district said Palm Pointe will have access to a vast array of resources, including comprehensive curricula, specialized programs and a network of educators.

Starting with the 2024-2025 School Year, enrollment for open seats and incoming kindergartens will follow regular SLPS enrollment protocols, rather than the previously used lottery system, and be open to students in the school’s zone with priority being given to students in close proximity. The school is located at 10680 SW Academic Way.

"We are excited about the opportunities that this transition brings to Palm Pointe and the School District," Dr. Jon R. Prince, superintendent of St. Lucie Public Schools, said in a news release. “Palm Pointe K8 is already a district-managed charter school, with a history of excellence that is staffed with district employees, and we look forward to positive and productive collaboration in the win-win agreement.”

Other FAU lab schools are FAU High School, A.D. Henderson University School, the Karen Slattery Educational Research Center for Child Development, all in Boca Raton, and Pine Jog Environmental Education Center in West Palm Beach

Kathleen Perez, the Principal of Palm Pointe Educational Research School at Tradition, said: "Becoming part of St. Lucie Public Schools will allow us to continue our tradition of excellence while expanding our educational offerings and fostering a strong sense of community with the local neighborhood."

