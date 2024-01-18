'This is a home': Former Roosevelt High School in West Palm Beach ready for long-awaited revival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A moment of celebration Thursday that many in the West Palm Beach African American community never thought would come.

The old Roosevelt High School property on Tamarind Avenue is ready for its long-awaited revival.

The property has been vacant for more than 10 years and is not in good shape. But now, after years of hard work, it's finally ready for demolition.

"From elementary school, I couldn't wait to get to this school here," alumni Andrew Randoph said.

"We walked to school every day and walked home every day. And when it was raining, we would pay five cents to catch the city bus," alumni Carolyn Kay Taylor recalled.

Roosevelt High School was an all-Black school during the time of segregation before it shut its doors.

"It closed primarily due to desegregation. As what happened across the nation during desegregation, the Black high schools were closed," former Palm Beach County School Board member Dr. Debra Robinson said. "Some turned into junior highs. Some turned into other things, and this turned into other things."

But one thing that never left was the desire to see the campus preserved and restored. And most of all, the pride from those who walked the halls.

And now a new milestone Thursday, breaking ground on what will be the new Roosevelt Full Service Center that will feature a multi-purpose community center, adult education classroom space, and more.

Robinson helped lead the charge.

"It was part of my mission to try to bring that pride back to this campus. So hopefully, we'll get there," Robinson said.

"Today means a whole lot to me," Taylor said. "We have been working so hard to try to get this done, and it hasn't been easy."

$10 million the School District of Palm Beach County set aside years ago wasn't enough. Now the price tag has grown, but so has the commitment. $51 million for phase one and a long talked about phase two.

"It will include a building for a Black history museum. And that part brings me joy," Robinson said.

Joy that will flow through this campus once again.

"This is a home," Randoph said. "For many, many years. For many, many people."

Phase one is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025, and then it's on to phase 2.