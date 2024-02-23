Theatre program at Palm Beach County's newest high school takes center stage

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There are a lot of firsts at Palm Beach County's newest high school, and now, Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School in western Lake Worth can add another one to the list: taking the stage.

The school's theatre department is putting on its first-ever show called "Puffs." It's the story of a group of kids who embrace being the heroes of their own story.

"Puffs" is a student-led production with the kids taking control of everything from the sets to the costumes and production.

Theatre director Jason Zembuch Young said he's proud of how his students came together for this inaugural performance.

"We landed on 'Puffs,' which was the perfect show for the group of kids that have been showing up since the first day of August wanting to be involved in theatre," Zembuch Young said.

"I really liked how Mr. Young made us feel like we were independent. Like we weren't just a bunch of high school students, but also a community of students who came together to produce something so magical," student Journey Collazo said.

You can see the Garcia Theatre Company's production of "Puffs" on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School, located at 4906 Lyons Road.

Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information about the theatre program at Garcia High School, click here.