Teacher Appreciation Week: May 3-7, 2021

During such a difficult and unprecedented school year, now is the time to take a moment to say a big "thank you" to the special teacher who has made a difference in a child's life.

May 3-7 marks Teacher Appreciation Week. Since 1984, the National PTA has designated one week in May as a special time to honor the men and women who lend their passion and skills to educating children.

"Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day, and in a year where instruction could be virtual, in-person or a mix of both, their immense work and impact have provided a much-needed sense of community and connection," the organization says. "Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across America are working hard to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential."

To learn more Teacher Appreciation Week, click here.

The School District of Palm Beach County says it is publishing Facebook profile frames that users can download to support teachers, and each day the district's social media will prompt responses on the teachers who have influenced student's lives.

