Students get hand-on introduction into energy careers at FPL event

They participated in contest to build a generator
Florida Power and Light
Students participate in career academy at FPL Command Center in West Palm Beach.<br/>
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 11, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Several Palm Beach County students learned about careers in the energy industry, including building a generator during the Youth Energy Academy at Florida Power and Light's Command Center.

On Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, they participated in interactive activities, tours and the contest to build a generator in which the winning team was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Students participate in FPL hands-on demonstration.
FPL partnered with the American Association of Blacks in Energy and Path to College to introduce high school students about careers in the energy sector.

It was the second Youth Energy Academy.

"Originally, I was thinking of computer finance and stuff like that," Joseph Kean, the winner of the generator building contest, said in an FPL release. "But now I am thinking of engineering."

 

