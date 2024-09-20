Student caught with unloaded gun at John F. Kennedy Middle School, district confirms

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A student was taken into police custody on Thursday after bringing an unloaded gun to John F. Kennedy Middle School in Riviera Beach, school officials said.

In a callout to parents and guardians, the school said that after a tip was reported through the FortifyFL app, school police investigated and removed the weapon from a student's backpack on Thursday afternoon "without incident."

The student was taken into police custody and will face criminal charges, as well as "strict discipline" outlined in the School District of Palm Beach County's Student Code of Conduct, the callout said.

The callout added that "all students and staff are safe."

"Families, I strongly recommend you check your student’s backpack before they leave in the morning," the callout said.

Under Florida law, it's a third-degree felony to have a firearm on school property.

"The School District is committed to ensuring a safe learning and working environment for all students and staff, and disciplinary action will be taken against any student or individual who poses a threat to school safety," the callout said.

Students, parents, and school staff members are encouraged to use the free FortifyFL app to report any suspicious activity involving local schools.